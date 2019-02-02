UP Police Answer Key Released; Use This Direct Link For Download

UP Police answer key released @ uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates may raise objections now.

UP Police answer key: The UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UP Police answer key for the constable recruitment exams held on January 27 and January 28. The UP Police answer key can be accessed from the official website of the UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police Constable answer key and objection links are available on the candidate registration link. The candidates may raise objections to the official answer keys released till the deadline set by the state police recruitment board.

UP Police answer key: Direct link

Open the link given here and go to tab "Answer Key" given on the after logging in with your application number and password (date of birth):

UP Police answer key: Direct link

UP Police answer key: How to raise objections

UP Police answer key released @ uppbpb.gov.in

Follow the instructions given here to raise objections on the UP Police answer key provided by the UPPRPB:

- Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections towards UP Police answer key.

- Before stating your objection, go through the question and answers carefully.

- Objections towards UP Police Constable answer key must be entered only in English. According to the Board, ambiguous Objection may not be considered for evaluation.

- Objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives.

- Objections once submitted cannot be edited later.

- In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly. Objections with no valid explanation or reference will not be taken into account and will be discarded.

- Before submission of Objection it is mandatory for candidate to Upload supporting document.

- Supporting document of maximum size of 400kb should be in PDF/ JPG/ JPEG format/ 400kb.

- Maximum 3 supporting documents can be uploaded for a question.

- Answers are based on provisional UP Police answer key. Answer may change in the answer keys finalized after objection management. Evaluation will be done on final UP Police constable exam answer keys.

Click here for more Jobs News