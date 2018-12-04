UP Police Result 2018: Constable Result Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in, Here Is How To Check

UP Police Constable Result Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in, Here Is How To Check

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced through an official notification that the UP Police constable results will be released today on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police result is expected to be released anytime from now, though the Board said results was going to be released by 2.00 pm today. Candidates will be able to check their UP Police 2018 results using their registration number and date of birth, said a statement from UPPRPB. The statement also said the candidates who have qualified in the written examination after the UPPRPB results declaration will be able to download their admit cards for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) from the official website today itself.

The UPPRPB conducted the constable recruitment exam in October and the answer keys of the same were released in October-end.

UP Police Result 2018: How to check?

Follow the steps given here to check your UP Police result 2018:

Step I : Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step II : Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step III : Enter your registration number and date of birth on the space given on the next page.

Step IV : Click submit and check your UP Police result on next page.

The UPPRPB released the notification for direct recruitment for Civil and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) Constables in January this year and the application process began in the online mode on January 22, 2018 and continued till February 22, 2018. The last date to submit application fee was February 23, 2018.

The application process was conducted in online mode.

The selection process for these posts include a written test, document verification and physical standard test, and physical fitness test.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in the written test by candidates who qualify in the physical fitness test.

As per an official notification, the number of candidates who qualify for the document verification process will be 1.5 times the advertised vacancies for the Reserve Citizen Police and Reserve P.A.C. Direct Recruitment 2018.

Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test will be conducted on December 5, 2018 at centres in 18 districts - Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Muradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ajamgarh, Mirzapur, Pryagraj, and Banda.

There are 23,520 vacancies for Civil and 18000 vacancies for PAC Constables (only for male applicants). The recruitment will be at pay band 5200 - 20200 grade pay - 2000.