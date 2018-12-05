UP Police Constable Written Exam 2018 Final Answer Key Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB has released final answer key for Constable Written Exam

UP Police Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Promotion and Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the final answer key for the written exam conducted for the recruitment of Constable Civil Police and Constable PAC. The link to access the final answer key can be found on the homepage of the board's official website. The UP Police Constable exam final answer keys have been released in the pdf format. The result and cut off marks for the Constable recruitment has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The written exams were conducted on June 18 and 19, and October 25 and 26, 2018.

UP Constable Recruitment Written Exam 2018 Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for UPPRPB: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the answer key link given on the home page.

Step three: A new window will open.

Step four: In the new window, scroll down. You will see the pdf links for answer key for each question paper series. Click on the pdf link for the corresponding exam date and shift.

Step five: Download the pdf.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB is yet to release the result and score for individual candidates as well as the admit cards for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test Process which was earlier scheduled to start today.

Click here for more Jobs News