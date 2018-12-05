UP Police Result 2018: No Update Yet On Constable Written Exam Result

UP Police Result 2018: Despite the announcement yesterday, UPPRPB has not provided the link yet to check UP Police Constable result 2018. Apart from the cut off marks for different categories, no further update has been released by UPPRPB about the written exam result for the post of Reserve Citizen Police and Reserve PAC. According to an earlier notification, UPPRPB was to start the process of Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) today at various centres in 18 districts in the state.

UPPRPB was expected to release the admit cards for the DV and PST process yesterday itself. However, there has been no update on admit card release as well.

The cut off marks for candidates who would qualify for the Document Verification and PST round are as follows:

General: 225.03288

Other Backward Classes: 216.7424

Scheduled Caste: 187.99655

Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172

Dependent of freedom fighter: 60.00

Ex-servicemen: 67.43382

Women: 199.50

Homeguards: 60.00

Upon contacting the office late last evening, an official had confirmed to NDTV that the Board was trying its best to upload the result by midnight.

Based on how the board released results for other exam conducted previously, it can be assumed that the board will provide a separate link to check results and another to download the admit cards for further rounds of selection.

Click here for more Jobs News