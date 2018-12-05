UP Police Constable Result 2018 Still Awaited; Document Verification Process May Be Delayed

UP Police Constable Result 2018: Document Verification Process May Be Delayed

UP Police Result 2018: With no new update on UP Police Constable Result 2018, it is highly anticipated that the dates for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be postponed. As of afternoon today, there has been no fresh update, neither has the result link been made available on the official website for UPPRPB. UPPRPB had announced that the result for UP Police Constable Written Exam will be released on December 4 and the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test process will begin from December 5, 2018.

So far only the cut off marks has been made available for the exam and candidates are still waiting for the written exam result along with individual scores.

UPPRPB had also notified that the admit cards for DV and PST process will be released on December 4, 2018. With no sign of Admit Cards either, candidates are awaiting update on the Document Verification Process.

UPPRPB was supposed to conduct Document Verification and Physical Standard Test at centres in 18 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Those who qualified in DV and PST process would have to appear in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which would be held at centres in 11 districts.

Earlier the date allocated for PET was December 7, 2018. However, if the date for DV and PST is postponed, then PET process might also get delayed.

The Reserve Civil Police and Reserve PAC recruitment was advertised in January 2018. The recruitment was advertised for 41,520 vacancies.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB is also accepting online application for Direct Recruitment on more than 49,000 vacancies for Constable Civil Police and Constable PAC. Last date for online application is December 8, 2018.

