UP Police Result 2018 Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UP Police Result 2018 Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in, Check Details Here

UP Police result 2018: UPPRPB, the official hiring department of Uttar Pradesh Police has released the UP Police result of the constable recruitment exam on its official website. The UP Police results have been declared on the website - uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates will be able to download the admit card for the Document Verification (DA) and Physical Standard Test (PST) scheduled from December 6 to December 10 in various locations in the state. The UP Police result can be accessed from the official website after entering the roll number and the date of birth of the candidate.

When we checked last (at 9.08 pm on December 5, 2018), the link which hosts the UP Police result was not responding. The candidates are advised to have a patience before panicking.

UP Police had announced a vacancy of around 42,000 posts in Civil and PAC constable positions in the state in January this year and the recruitment examinations were held in June and October in two phases.

UP Police Result 2018: Direct link

Click this direct link to access your results and also to download your admit card for DA and PST:

Click here

UP Police Result 2018: How to check

The UP Police result is available on this page.

Follow the steps given here to check your UP Police constable exam result:

Step I : Visit the official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step II : Click on the DA and PST admit card link (which is given on the homepage in Hindi).

Step III : Click on "Click here for Result Generation" link on next page

Step IV : Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step V : Submit and view your result.

According to a notification from UPPRPB, the DA process and PST will be conducted from December 6, 2018 at centres in 18 districts - Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Muradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ajamgarh, Mirzapur, Pryagraj, and Banda.

