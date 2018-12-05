UP Police Result 2018: UPPRPB To Announce Constable Exam Results @ Uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB UP Police Result 2018 to be Announced @ Uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police result 2018: UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release the result for UP Police Constable written exam 2018 on the official website for UPPRPB, www.uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can check their UP Police result using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination, after the UPPRPB result declaration, will be able to download their admit cards for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) from the official website today itself.

UP Police Result 2018: Results Expected Anytime Soon; Live Updates

UP Police Constable 2018 Written Exam Result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your UP Police result:

Step one: Go to official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

UP Police Result 2018: UPPRPB Constable Cut-off Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in

As per an official notification, the number of candidates who qualify for the document verification process will be 1.5 times the advertised vacancies for the Reserve Citizen Police and Reserve P.A.C. Direct Recruitment 2018.

Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test will be conducted on December 5, 2018 at centres in 18 districts - Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Muradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ajamgarh, Mirzapur, Pryagraj, and Banda.

The admit cards for Document Verification and PST will also be released today on the official website itself. Candidates would need their registration number and date of birth. Candidates must present themselves at the allotted centre for Document Verification and PST at the designated time with all original documents. The list of documents to be presented will be mentioned on the admit card for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test.

Click here for more Jobs News