UP Police Recruitment Exam 2024 Answer Key Out, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the schedule for release of answer key for the police constable recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the UPPRPB for complete details. Applicants who find any discrepancy in the questions or answers, can submit their objections, along with relevant documents or information, online between September 11 and 19.

The answer key for the exam conducted on August 23, 2024 is out today, September 11, 2024. Candidates have the option to raise objection against any answer in the key by September 15, 12 am.

The answer key for the exam conducted on August 24, 2024 will be released on September 12. The option to raise objection is available till September 16, 12 am.

Candidates who appeared in the exam on August 25, will be able to access the answer key by September 13 and the objections can be raised by September 17, 12 am.

For the exam conducted on August 30, the answer key will be released on September 14. Objections can be raised against the answer key by September 18, 12 am.

The answer key for the exam held on August 31, will be released on September 15. The objections for this key can be raised by September 19, 12 am.

Candidates will need to log in using their registration number, date of birth, and question paper booklet number on the board's website, where they will be able to view only their specific question paper and answer key.

The Uttar Pradesh Constable Civil Police Recruitment Examination was held over five days in August at 1,174 centres across 67 districts in Uttar Pradesh. According to an official statement, over 32 lakh candidates participated for over 60,200 posts through the examination, which was conducted in government schools. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the candidates on the completion of the examination. "Heartfelt congratulations to all candidates for the fair, transparent, and peaceful conduct of the written examination-2023 for over 60,200 positions in the Constable Civil Police. May all youths who participated in the exam achieve the desired results and have a bright future," he posted on X.

The exam originally scheduled for February 17 and 18 was cancelled due to allegations of question paper leaks, necessitating a new examination to fill over 60,000 police positions in the state.