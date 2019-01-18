Uttar Pradesh UPPRPB Invites Fresh Applications For Jail Warder, Fireman Posts

UPPRPB Recruitment 2019 For Jail Warder, Fireman, Other Posts

Online applications have been invited for recruitment to Jail Warder posts in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications against the notification released on November 29. A total of 3740 vacancies have been notified by the Board out of which 102 are also for Horsemen post. In December 2018, the Board had released job notification for fireman recruitment, in which 2000 vacancies were announced. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria of the both the recruitment can apply online.

Online registration can be done till February 9.

The application fee is Rs. 400 for all category candidates. Candidates who had applied for the Male and Female Warder Direct Recruitment 2016 earlier and had paid the requisite Rs. 200 fee will have to pay only Rs. 200 (Refer to the detailed advertisement for more information).

The application fee could be submitted either via online mode using credit or debit card or in the offline mode using an e-challan.

Applicants must be within 18-22 years of age. In case of Jail Warder post, the upper age limit of female candidates is 25 years.

UP Police Constable Admit Card

On the other hand, the Board is yet to release the admit card for the Constable written exam. The recruitment was notified in October 2018 and the written exam is scheduled to be held on January 27 and January 28. The UP Police recruitment board had announced more than 49,000 constable vacancies in October and had concluded the application process in December 2018.

