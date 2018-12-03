UPPRPB Issues Fresh Recruitment Notice For More Than 2000 Fireman Vacancies

UPPRPB Fireman Recruitment 2018: More Than 2000 Fireman Vacancies; Apply @ Uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has cancelled the Fireman vacancy advertised on December 20, 2016 and January 16, 2017 and has announced fresh recruitment on 2,065 Fireman posts in the Uttar Pradesh Fire Department. The online application for this recruitment will begin on December 8, 2018. The selection process will include a written test, document verification and physical measurement test, and Physical Fitness test. The vacancies advertised fall under the Fireman matrix level-3, in the pay band 21,700 - 69,100.

UPPRPB has recently announced direct recruitment -- a total of 3,740 vacancies -- of male and female Warder in the UP Police Prison Administration and Improvement Department and Reserve Police Horsemen in Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Beginning of application process: December 8, 2018

Last date to apply online: December 28, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: December 31, 2018

UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed class 12th or equivalent from a recognized board of education.

Candidates with 'O' level certificate from DOEACC/NIELIT or 2 years work experience in Territorial Army or National Cadet Corps 'B' Certificate will be given preference.

The candidate must be 18 years of age and must not be 22 years of age as on July 1, 2018.

Note: Candidates are advised to check official notification for detailed information on eligibility condition and relaxation on upper age limit.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply online through UPPRPB official website (www.uppbpb.gov.in). The application fee is Rs. 400 for all category candidates.

All such candidates who had applied for the Fireman recruitment advertised on December 20, 2016 and January 16, 2017 and paid the requisite fee of Rs. 200, will have to pay only Rs. 200 as application fee.

