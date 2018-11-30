UP Police Recruitment 2018: More Than 3000 Vacancies Announced By Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

UP Police Recruitment 2018: More Than 3000 Vacancies Announced By UPPRPB

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced direct recruitment of male and female Warder in the UP Police Prison Administration and Improvement Department and Reserve Police Horsemen in Uttar Pradesh Police Department. UPPRPB will recruit on a total of 3,740 vacancies out of which 3,012 posts are for Jail Warder (Male), 626 posts are for Jail Warder (Female), and 102 posts are for Horsemen. The application process for this recruitment will begin in December.

Important Dates

Application process start date: December 8, 2018

Application process end date: December 28, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: December 31, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed class 12th examination or its equivalent from a recognized board of education.

The lower age limit for both male and female candidates is 18 years. Upper age limit for male candidates is 22 years, and for female candidates is 25 years.

Note: Candidates are advised to check the official notification for age relaxation.

Application Process

The application process will be conducted through UPPRPB official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

The application fee is Rs. 400 for all category candidates. Candidates who had applied for the Male and Female Warder Direct Recruitment 2016 earlier and had paid the requisite Rs. 200 fee will have to pay only Rs. 200 (Refer to the detailed advertisement for more information).

The application fee could be submitted either via online mode using credit or debit card or in the offline mode using an e-challan.

