UP Police Admit Card For Constable Recruitment Exam Soon; Details Here

UP Police admit card 2019: UPPRPB admit card for constable exam soon @ uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police admit card 2019: The admit card for the UP Police recruitment exam will be released anytime soon. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board or UPPRPB, official hiring arm of the Uttar Pradesh Police, had earlier announced that the written exam for the constable recruitment announced in October 2018 will be held on January 27 and January 28, 2019. According to reports, the name of the city and centre of exam details have already been released oniline. UP Police admit card and other details of the exam will be available on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The written exam, for which the UP Police admit is expected, is the first stage in the selection process.

The UP Police recruitment board had announced more than 49,000 constable vacancies in October and had concluded the application process in December 2018.

UP Police Admit card 2019: How to download

The candidates who are searching for UP Police admit card may follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step One : Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the admit card link from the homepage

Step Three : On the next page, click on "download admit card" link

Step Four : Enter your registration details

Step Five : Submit and download your UP Police admit card

The recruitment board will release more information on the official website in due course of time.

UPPRPB had advertised 49568 vacant posts in Reserve Civil Police and Reserve Armed Constabulary in October this year. The October advertisement was the second constable recruitment advertisement by the board which had released another notification way back in January.

The selection process for the January recruitment notification is in the last leg with Physical Efficiency Test (PET) being conducted. UPPRPB has released the admit card for the PET process on its official website.

The selection process for Constables consists of a written exam followed by a Document Verification (DV) process and Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who qualify after the DV and PST process are then called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which is the last stage in the selection process.

Click here for more Jobs News

