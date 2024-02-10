UP UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: City Intimation Slip Released

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 17 and 18.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has unveiled the exam district information slip for the upcoming direct recruitment of UP Police Constables (Civil Police) in 2023. Candidates participating in the recruitment process can access the exam city slip on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Scheduled for February 17 and 18, the UP Police Constable (Civil Police) recruitment exam will be conducted in two shifts each day, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The much-awaited admit cards are set to be available for download on February 13, 2024.

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling a substantial number of vacancies, totaling 60,244 for both male and female civilian constable positions, through a comprehensive combined recruitment examination.

The selection process involves an OMR-based test, followed by document verification, a physical standard test, and, if deemed necessary, a physical interview. Success in these stages is crucial for candidates aspiring to secure the coveted constable positions.

To download the UP Police Constable Exam City Slip, candidates need to follow a few simple steps.

First, visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the Exam City Slip link designated for the post of Constable (Civil Police)-2023.

Enter your login credentials, submit the information, and subsequently check and download the exam city slip.

For future reference, it is advised to take a printout of the slip.

As the recruitment process advances, candidates are encouraged to stay updated with official announcements on the website.