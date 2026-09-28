Faridabad Girl, 2, Falls Into 200-Foot-Deep Borewell, Rescue Ops Underway

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing in Seehi village in Faridabad on Sunday evening, prompting a rescue operation by the NDRF and SDRF, police said.

The girl, identified as Neha, was playing with other children near the borewell when she fell into it, police said. A tractor was parked nearby and the children had climbed onto it while playing. Neha allegedly slipped from the tractor and fell into the borewell, they said.

The borewell reportedly belongs to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and had been closed for about 10 years, according to the girl's father, Ramdin. He said its lid had been removed a few days ago.

Ramdin, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, works as a labourer in the village. He was at work when villagers informed him that his daughter had fallen into the borewell, police said.

The NDRF and SDRF teams began rescue operations after receiving information about the incident.

Due to darkness, lights were installed around the borewell and a camera was lowered into it. The footage showed some stones inside the borewell, police said.

Villagers said the borewell had remained dry for several years.

Police officials said the sound of a girl crying could be heard from inside the borewell and villagers were being moved away from the site.

“Efforts are underway to determine the depth at which the girl is trapped,” a senior police officer said.

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