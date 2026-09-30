Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched In India: Takes 2.5 Seconds To Reach 100 Kmph

Porsche India has officially launched the all-electric Cayenne, marking a significant milestone for one of the brand's most iconic model lines. Available in two variants, the Cayenne Electric and the range-topping Cayenne Turbo Electric, the new SUV blends everyday usability with the high-performance character expected of a Porsche. Customer deliveries commenced on September 30 (today).

Pricing And Variants

The Cayenne Electric is priced from Rs 1.77 crore (ex-showroom), while the Cayenne Turbo Electric starts at Rs 2.27 crore. Porsche has confirmed that it will continue to offer petrol-powered Cayenne variants alongside the electric models into the next decade, providing buyers with multiple powertrain choices.

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Performance And Powertrain

At the heart of the Cayenne Electric lies Porsche's E-Performance powertrain, featuring electric motors on both the front and rear axles, paired with a 113 kWh Performance Battery. The standard Cayenne Electric produces up to 408 hp, with an overboost output of 442 hp when using Launch Control. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 230 kmph.

The Cayenne Turbo Electric elevates performance substantially, delivering 1,156 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque. This variant sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds, achieves a top speed of 260 kmph, and maintains a claimed range of 623 km. Both models benefit from adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, while rear-axle steering is available as an option to enhance agility and reduce the turning circle.

Range And Charging Capabilities

Equipped with a 113 kWh gross battery capacity, the Cayenne Electric offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 642 km for the standard variant. The SUV supports DC fast charging at up to 390 kW, enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in approximately 16 minutes under ideal conditions. At maximum DC charging power, the Cayenne can recover between 290 and 324 km of range in just 10 minutes.

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For AC charging, the onboard charger supports up to 22 kW, allowing a full charge in around 5.75 hours on a compatible wallbox. Notably, the Cayenne Electric is the first Porsche model in India to offer an optional 11 kW wireless (inductive) charging system.

Design, Dimensions And Practicality

The Cayenne Electric retains the familiar SUV silhouette but features a revised front end with a blanked-off grille, active aerodynamic vents and Matrix LED headlights with Porsche's signature four-point DRL design. Measuring 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and 1,674 mm in height, with a 3,023 mm wheelbase, the electric Cayenne is slightly longer than its combustion-engined counterpart.

Practicality remains a priority: the front trunk (frunk) offers 90 litres of storage, while the rear boot provides 781 litres, expanding to 1,588 litres with the powered rear seats folded. The SUV can tow up to 3,000 kg (braked) with the Performance Battery, increasing to 3,500 kg with the Offroad Package.

Interior Technology And Assistance Systems

Inside, the Cayenne Electric debuts Porsche's curved 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen in India, complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster. An optional 14.9-inch passenger display and augmented-reality head-up display are also available. Standard equipment includes 8-way electrically adjustable front seats (upgradeable to 18-way), four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a sliding panoramic roof and wireless smartphone charging up to 25W.

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Advanced driver assistance systems include ParkAssist with 2D Surround View, Lane Change Assist, Intersection Assist, Warn and Brake Assist, Swerve and Turn Assist, and Speed Limit Assist. The vehicle also features Comfort Access with ultra-wideband technology, allowing keyless entry and automatic locking, along with gesture-controlled tailgate operation.

Market Positioning

In India, the Cayenne Electric will compete with electric SUVs such as the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and Lotus Eletre.