Porsche Cayenne Electric India Launch Tomorrow: What We Know So Far

Porsche India is set to officially debut the Cayenne Electric on September 30, 2026, nearly a year after first announcing its arrival in the country. The all-electric SUV will be offered in two variants, Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric, before options.

Powertrain, Performance And Range

Both variants use a 113kWh battery pack and dual electric motors with all-wheel drive. The standard Cayenne Electric produces 408 hp and 835 Nm, enabling a 0-100 kmph time of 4.8 seconds, an electronically limited top speed of 230 kmph and a claimed range of up to 642 km. The range-topping Turbo Electric develops 1,156 hp and 1,150 Nm, cutting the 0-100 kmph sprint to 2.5 seconds, raising the top speed to 260 kmph and offering a claimed range of 623 km.

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Adaptive air suspension comes as standard on both versions, while rear-axle steering is available as an option to enhance agility and high-speed stability. Porsche states that the Cayenne Electric can recover energy at up to 600kW through regenerative braking under ideal conditions, allowing around 97 per cent of braking to be handled by the electric motors.

Design, Dimensions And Practicality

The Cayenne Electric retains the familiar silhouette of the combustion-engined model but features a revised front end with a blanked-off grille, side air vents for cooling and active aerodynamic elements. Gloss-black lower cladding, 20-22 inch alloy wheels and a full-width LED light bar with illuminated Porsche lettering define the exterior. The Turbo Electric receives a body-coloured skid plate, while the standard version uses an all-black finish.

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At 4,985 mm in length, the EV is 55 mm longer than the ICE Cayenne, with a 3,023 mm wheelbase, 1,980 mm width and 1,674 mm height. Porsche quotes a 90-litre frunk and a 781-litre boot, expanding to 1,588 litres with the powered rear seats folded.

Interior Technology And Equipment

Inside, the Cayenne Electric gets a digital driver's display and a 14.5-inch curved infotainment touchscreen, a first for a Porsche model in India. An optional 14.9-inch passenger display and augmented-reality head-up display are also available. Standard equipment includes eight-way electrically adjustable front seats (upgradeable to 18-way), four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging. A 14-speaker Bose system is standard, with a 20-speaker Harman Kardon unit offered as an option.

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Notably, the Cayenne Electric is the first Porsche to offer an optional 11kW wireless charging system, allowing contactless home charging when paired with a compatible wallbox.

Market Positioning

In India, the Cayenne Electric will compete with premium electric SUVs such as the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and Lotus Eletre, combining Porsche's performance credentials with long-range capability and advanced technology.