Indian Engineer Regrets Moving To US, Says 'It's Insanely Lonely Here'

A 35-year-old Indian engineer has caught social media's attention after revealing that he was 'regretting' his move to the US. Having relocated to America 12 years ago, the man said he found life in a high-cost city "insanely lonely," adding that the country's quality of life was "fake luxurious." Despite having savings in excess of $360,000, the man said he was pondering returning home and sought help from the internet.

The man said he was renting a relatively small space in the US despite working a steady job. He added that his father had a business in India which he could join any time.

"Moved to the US 12 years ago, steady job in engineering. Dad runs a small construction company in India, which I can take over. (It makes 1 crore annually, so I can live comfortably)" the man wrote.

"I had big dreams when I got here but it's insanely lonely and the quality of life in the US is fake luxurious (I pay $4k for a one bed with wooden walls) and our home in Mumbai is bigger and better built."

Although miserable, the man said he was hesitating to leave America because he wanted children and did not want them to face the same immigration hardships in the future.

"The only thing holding me back is I want kids and I don't want to put them through the same immigration BS that I went through. Really torn between should I strive for more or move back and live a comfortable life. Has anyone moved back and taken over family business?"

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Mixed Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users were divided, with a section advising the man to return and join his father's business while others told him to stay put and wait a few years before making the move.

"I suggest you move back. If you are already in a dilemma now, then it will get much worse. And most likely in future your wife & later on kids will not want to go back. You will be emotionally stuck from all sides," said one user, while another added: "How did you stay for 12 years? I got bored within 3 years and moved back after that."

A third commented: "Move back by 2045. Get kids, education, but start to prepare to come back by 2035. Things may change faster after 2030. But stay put wherever you are for the next 2-3 years."

A fourth said: "I would say stay put or visit India for a few months and decide if it would make sense to move long term. None of us can make this decision for you, but I'm 90 per cent sure you are making this decision hastily without giving it full thought."