'He Comes Up With Bizarre Ideas': <i>Lust Stories 3</i> Co-Star Radhikka Madan On Internet's 'Pookie' Ali Fazal

The much-loved Lust Stories franchise returned with its third edition on September 18, and it was received with immense love. One of the four segments in the anthology that particularly received praise for skillfully portraying the thin line between emotional incompatibility and physical attraction was Shakun Batra's story, led by Ali Fazal and Radhikka Madan.

Ali Fazal, who was already basking in the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, is seen in a directly contrasting role as Varun in Lust Stories 3. And it all led to the internet labelling him the latest 'pookie'. It is interesting to see him pull off both polar opposing characters effortlessly.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Radhikka Madan reacts to what makes Ali Fazal so versatile and worthy of the nickname. She elaborates on what made the actor fit in so well in the Shakun Batra world.

She says, "I think Ali is a phenomenal actor. He's a very versatile actor, super talented. And I remember, I didn't know who the guy was when I was cast, and when I got to know, I was very excited. You always want to work with great actors. He's very open. He loves to improvise. I love to improvise. He has very nice, bizarre ideas that he comes up with. Very, very creatively satisfying to work with him."

The Contrasting Physical Traits Of Guddu And Varun

In Mirzapur: The Movie, Ali Fazal sheds off the unhinged version of his character, Guddu, from the streaming series. In the film, he is seen as a more strategic and mature leader, still carrying the echoes of an unloved man, but here his intellect takes the driver's seat rather than being overpowered by raw aggression.

In Lust Stories 3, he is vulnerable, emotionally exhausted and flawed. He's stuck in a toxic loop during a court-mandated cooling-off period, and his scorching chemistry with the brilliant Radhikka Madan makes this segment a must-watch.

Radhikka Madan praises her co-star: "And what he did with Varun was fantastic. He played it exactly opposite to his physique at the time. He wanted Varun to be a mama's boy. When you look at such a huge guy, you're like, 'Oh, he's a mama's boy,' and he's so soft and so vulnerable. The humour also comes from there. And Sailee, despite being physically smaller, is such a patakha. It is quite comical when you just look at them and how they behave. So credit to Shakun for just playing on that, playing on the physicality and the emotionality of both of these characters."

Radhikka Madan On What She Liked And Disliked About Her Lust Stories 3 Character

Radhikka Madan's character, Sailee, has been receiving an outpouring of love for how real she feels. Relationships are messy, and Shakun Batra brings that forth beautifully with a layered character like Sailee.

She is flawed, restless and emotionally complex. Sex becomes a weapon for her to express her frustrations and one-upmanship, while physical intimacy seems to be the only way to cut through the noise.

In an interesting conversation, Radhikka Madan answers what she likes and dislikes about her Lust Stories 3 character.

She says, "I would definitely call her out on her avoidant behaviour. I think she doesn't face things; she runs away. And I would relate with her when she's standing up for herself, standing up for what she wants and what she desires."

About Lust Stories 3

Much like its previous franchises, Lust Stories 3 arrives as a sumptuous concoction of female desire, pleasure, and candid conversations about the still-taboo subject of sex. The buzz surrounding this instalment was minimal; perhaps audiences are now familiar with its recurring theme, and all one hopes is that it resonates with the current milieu.

The film stays true to its central plot - desire at an all-time high in a woman's world. This time, the most enticing element is undoubtedly the intriguing mix of directors on board.

Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj serve up a lavish spread with an equally compelling cast.

ALSO READ | Lust Stories 3 Review: Desire At An All-Time High In A Woman's World