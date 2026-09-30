'Engineer Knew Of Foul, Black Water, Did Not Alert": Report On Indore Deaths

A pipeline project completed nearly 20 months late. Another file that took 72 days to move past a one-word instruction - "Discuss". An engineer who knew of foul, black water but did not alert his superiors because he was unsure whose responsibility it was. The judicial inquiry into the Bhagirathpura water contamination tragedy has documented a devastating sequence of administrative and engineering failures behind an outbreak to which it links 22 deaths.

Its central finding is unequivocal that the disaster could have been prevented. "The facts brought on record leave no manner of doubt that the incident was preventable," the commission headed by former judge Sushil Kumar Gupta of Madhya Pradesh High Court says, adding that "accountability must necessarily follow".

The final report, dated August 18, 2026, and submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, concludes that the contamination was "not an isolated or unavoidable incident, but the result of systemic lapses, negligence, and failure of duty on the part of the government and concerned authorities".

The report places primary institutional responsibility on the Indore Municipal Corporation, saying its statutory duty to provide safe drinking water cannot be delegated away. It also identifies failures by engineering officers and those handling infrastructure tenders, while requiring further examination of records to determine several officials' precise individual responsibility.

The medical evidence cited by the commission connects 22 deaths to the gastroenteritis outbreak. The report describes these deaths as "probably related" to the epidemic in its hospital-record summary, while separately recording medical witnesses' testimony that a death audit attributed 22 deaths to the outbreak.

Behind those deaths, the inquiry finds a water supply system vulnerable to sewage contamination and an administration that failed to repair that vulnerability in time. Engineers admitted that sewerage and drinking-water pipelines ran close together, crossed each other and, at some locations, had sewage lines positioned above drinking-water lines. Prescribed protective separation had not been maintained.

The commission concludes that defective pipeline arrangements, deterioration and leakage allowed sewage to enter the drinking-water network. It records admissions from technical officers that compliance with engineering standards could have prevented the contamination.

Laboratory findings underscore the extent of the danger. Of 52 private borewell samples collected by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on January 3, 2026, 50 tested positive for total coliform and 40 for E. coli. Separately, municipal testing of 73 samples collected on December 30, 2025, found 54 exceeding prescribed limits on tested parameters. Faecal coliform was detected in 39.

The report also records an overflowing septic tank behind a police outpost as a potential contamination point. But it expressly cautions against treating that location as the sole source of the wider spread of groundwater contamination, adding it requires further scientific investigation.

The failures extended well beyond the pipelines.

In one of its most striking findings, the commission traces what happened to a Rs 2.40-crore pipeline proposal in the months immediately before the outbreak. On October 15, 2025, Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia wrote "Discuss" on the file. The discussion with engineer Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava took place only on December 18. The file was resubmitted for approval to open the financial bid on December 26, a gap of approximately 72 days.

"A delay of 72 days merely for clarification and discussion appears excessive and unreasonable unless supported by documented compelling reasons," the report says.

The financial bid was opened on December 29, around the time the public health crisis was unfolding. The agreement was executed on January 13, 2026.

The commission places primary responsibility for the 72-day delay on the office processing and resubmitting the file, particularly Srivastava and the staff handling it. It also examines Sisonia's supervisory responsibility, saying the precise allocation of blame requires scrutiny of file movement registers and official notings.

An earlier project, worth approximately Rs 2.25 crore, presents another damaging timeline. Scheduled for completion by May 14, 2024, it was completed only in January 2026, according to the report nearly 20 months later.

The commission identifies contractor Malwa Engineering, Indore, as primarily responsible for the execution delay and flags failures of engineering supervision and contract enforcement.

A third pipeline tender, worth about Rs 97 lakh, went through repeated cancellations, fresh invitations and lengthy gaps between decisions. The report identifies delays of approximately 126 days between opening a financial bid and recommending a fresh tender, and another 92-94 days before tender committee consideration at a later stage.

These were not merely paperwork failures, the commission concludes.

Had tenders been finalised and replacement work completed in time, there was a significant possibility that the contamination could have been prevented. Delayed execution, it says, "constitutes a contributing factor in the occurrence of the incident".

The testimony of former in-charge Assistant Engineer Saroj Kumar Prajapati exposes another breakdown.

Posted in the area from August 2017 to June 2025, Prajapati admitted receiving complaints about damaged and leaking pipelines. He knew that the proximity of drainage and drinking-water lines posed a contamination risk. He also recalled harmful bacteria being detected in testing and complaints of black, foul-smelling water.

Asked whether he informed his superiors, the report records that he had not, because he was uncertain whether reporting the matter was his responsibility or that of the drainage department.

The commission calls this a "serious lapse" and finds him prima facie responsible in relation to the incident.

It is also sharply critical of senior water supply engineer Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, who, it records, remained in the department from 2013 to 2026. Given that lengthy tenure, the commission says it is difficult to accept that deterioration of the infrastructure remained unknown to him.

He cannot be absolved of responsibility for failures of supervision, monitoring and preventive maintenance, it concludes.

But when the inquiry tried to establish who had originally designed and approved the unsafe network, it encountered another obstacle missing public records.

Neither the municipal corporation nor the Indore Development Authority produced the essential engineering records for the sewerage works undertaken during 1990-1995 and the subsequent water supply project of 1999-2004.

Blueprints, alignment drawings, approvals and other foundational documents were unavailable despite repeated demands.

The development authority referred to a record-destruction exercise in 2010. Its chief executive, however, could not conclusively say whether the project documents had been destroyed in that exercise or explain their disappearance.

The commission says the explanation remained unsupported and seeks a separate investigation into the loss of records, including whether negligence or deliberate suppression occurred. Their absence prevented it from conclusively identifying those responsible for the original construction deviations.

The report does not, however, assign blame to everyone who held office.

It explicitly declines to hold then Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav responsible for either the relevant tender delay or the contamination incident, citing the allocation of approval powers and the absence of evidence establishing negligence on his part.

It also says a 66-day interval before the mayor's signature on an earlier proposal does not, by itself, establish personal negligence by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. There was no evidence that the file remained with him throughout that period.