Video: 2 Men Throw Petrol Bombs At RSS Office In Ranchi, BJP Demands Probe

Two unidentified men attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Jharkhand's Ranchi late Tuesday night with petrol bombs, with the CCTV camera in the area capturing them.

The bombs failed to reach the office premises, and no damage or injuries were reported.

The nearly 45-second CCTV footage showed the two men - one wearing orange pants and a blue shawl, leaving his face uncovered, and the other wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt, covering his face with what looked like a white shawl - arriving near the RSS office around 12:37 am.

The two men then took glass chili sauce bottles and filled them with petrol. The accused lit the bottles and threw them at the RSS office.

While one of the bombs landed near the boundary wall, the other failed to reach the office complex.

The criminals immediately fled the scene.

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said police teams and forensic experts rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. Evidence from the scene has been collected, and a detailed investigation is underway.

"The investigation conducted so far suggests the involvement of two people. CCTV footage obtained from the area shows two suspects attempting to throw petrol bombs towards the RSS office. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them," he said.

During the investigation, cops have come across information suggesting possible local rivalry behind the incident, with residents referring to an ongoing dispute between the RSS office and a nearby hotel. However, the police have not officially linked the incident to the dispute yet.

Many BJP leaders and party workers visited the RSS office after the incident.

BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi condemned the attack and raised concerns over the law-and-order situation in the state.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a video message, said that the attack shows "what kind of law and order situation is there in Jharkhand under JMM Congress."

"But we have also seen that this is a conspiracy and the conspiracy to target the RSS. We have seen the kind of statements being made against RSS recently by certain people, and then this attack happens. One should not link the two, but one should be very clear that there is some kind of poison that is being spread about the RSS and that has dangerous consequences," he added.

The BJP leader also demanded a "complete, deep" probe in the incident.