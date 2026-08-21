What's An Aston Martin DBX? All About MP's Son's Rs 4.63 Crore Supercar Involved In Hyderabad Accident

A 26-year-old woman was killed after being struck by an Aston Martin DBX in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on August 16. The victim, Bharathi Mukhi, an employee at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall, died from severe head injuries after being hit while crossing the road near her workplace.

Cyberabad police have identified Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, son of Rajya Sabha member Lingamaneni Ramesh, as the driver at the time of the incident. He has been charged in connection with the case but has not been arrested, as the offence is bailable and carries a maximum punishment of less than seven years.

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What Happened?

According to the FIR, Bharathi and her colleague had gone for lunch around 3 pm and were returning to work when the accident occurred. The car, bearing registration TG-09-G-0666, allegedly struck Bharathi at high speed. She was taken to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills in the same vehicle and was declared dead on arrival.

Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar said a notice has been served on the accused. The case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

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Aston Martin DBX 707 In Accident

The vehicle involved is an Aston Martin DBX 707, the high-performance variant of the British marque's luxury SUV. In India, the DBX 707 was priced at around Rs 4.63 crore (ex-showroom) at the time of launch, making it one of the most expensive SUVs in the country.

Under the bonnet, the DBX 707 uses a Mercedes-AMG-derived 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, tuned by Aston Martin to produce 707 PS of power. Hence, the name of the car. The torque output is claimed to be 900 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission.

This setup allows the DBX 707 to accelerate from 0-100kmph in a claimed 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of around 310 kmph. The performance figures place it close to, or ahead of, several supercars, despite its SUV body style.

To handle the increased power, Aston Martin has fitted the DBX 707 with uprated air suspension, a retuned power steering system, a strengthened limited-slip differential and carbon-ceramic brake discs. These upgrades are intended to improve cornering stability, reduce body movement and enhance braking performance. Despite this, the performance-oriented SUV demands special caution from the driver, especially on public roads.