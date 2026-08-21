Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs 25,000 From September 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) has announced a price increase of up to Rs 25,000 across its car and SUV portfolio, effective September 1, 2026. The revision covers both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), and is aimed at partially offsetting rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures.

Tata Motors Price Hike

The extent of the price increase will vary by model and variant, with the company stating that the adjustment has been structured to maintain the overall value proposition of each offering. Tata Motors said it continues to absorb a significant portion of the cost increases, passing on only part of the impact to customers through this revision.

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This is the third round of price increases by Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business in 2026. The company raised ICE vehicle prices by an average of 0.5 per cent from April 1, and then increased prices across its ICE and EV portfolio by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1.

Industry-Wide Pressure

Tata Motors is not alone in revising prices. Maruti Suzuki announced in July that it would raise prices across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 from August, while Hyundai Motor India has indicated a hike of up to 1 per cent from September.

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Carmakers have cited inflationary pressures, higher commodity prices and elevated operating costs as key factors. Disruptions to global trade and energy markets linked to the Iran war have also added to cost pressures across the auto industry.

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Models Affected

The price revision will apply to Tata's entire passenger vehicle range in India, including the Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Sierra, Harrier and Safari. It also covers electric versions of the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Sierra and Harrier.

Exact variant-wise pricing details have not been disclosed. Customers planning to book a Tata car or SUV before September 1 may still be able to avail current prices, depending on dealership policies and booking dates.

For buyers, the latest hike underscores the broader cost environment facing automakers in India. While Tata Motors has absorbed a large part of the increase, the cumulative effect of multiple revisions this year is likely to be reflected in higher on-road prices for many models from September onwards.