Tata Cars Discounts Aug'26: Up To Rs 3.5 Lakh Off On Curvv, Harrier EV, Nexon And More

Purchasing a Tata Motors' cars in August can land you a lucrative deal with substantial discounts across ICE, CNG, and EV models, with total benefits touching Rs 3.5 lakh on select electric vehicles. The offers include a combination of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, loyalty rewards, and special Freedom Celebration schemes. However, these offers are subject to stock availability and may vary depending on the dealership, model year, location, and variant.

Here's a model-wise breakdown of Tata Motors' August 2026 offers.

Tata Tiago, Tigor Discount

The recently launched Tiago Facelift does not receive any official discounts this month. However, dealers are offering benefits on pre-facelift Tiago and Tigor models (excluding XE variants).

Buyers can avail a Rs 15,000 cash discount, alongside a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus or Rs 15,000 scrappage benefit. Additionally, Tata is offering a Freedom Celebration bonus of Rs 5,000 on select Tiago pre-facelift units.

The pre-facelift Tiago EV receives much larger incentives, with benefits reaching up to Rs 1.45 lakh, making it one of the most affordable electric hatchbacks to buy this month.

Also Read - 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Unveiled With 10 Big Changes, Pre-Bookings Open Today

Tata Altroz Discount

The Altroz continues to receive meaningful discounts ahead of the festive period. Buyers can avail up to Rs 35,000 in cash benefits, including Freedom Celebration offers. Exchange support worth Rs 15,000 and scrappage benefits of up to Rs 20,000 further improve the value proposition.

Tata Punch, Punch EV Discount

The standard Tata Punch does not receive any official offers in August. However, Tata is offering substantial discounts on the pre-facelift Punch EV, with benefits reaching Rs 1.45 lakh, subject to stock availability.

Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Discount

The Nexon ICE receives one of the strongest discount packages in Tata's portfolio this month. Benefits include up to Rs 55,000 in cash discounts, along with Rs 15,000 exchange support and Rs 20,000 scrappage benefits.

Meanwhile, the Nexon EV attracts offers worth up to Rs 45,000, making the electric SUV slightly easier on the pocket.

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Discount

The recently introduced Tata Curvv gets a comprehensive scheme comprising Rs 30,000 cash discount, Rs 40,000 exchange bonus, Rs 45,000 scrappage benefit, and a substantial Rs 50,000 loyalty bonus.

The biggest headline, however, comes from the Curvv EV MY2025 stock, where total benefits exceed Rs 3.5 lakh, making it one of the most heavily discounted EVs currently on sale.

Tata Sierra ICE, EV Discount

Tata has introduced offers on the newly launched Sierra range as well. The Sierra ICE gets Rs 30,000 scrappage benefits and loyalty incentives on select variants.

The Sierra EV, however, does not receive any official discounts at the moment.

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Discounts Aug'26: Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh Off On Victoris, Swift, And More

Tata Harrier, Safari, and Harrier EV Discount

The Harrier and Safari receive a combined package of Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, and Rs 35,000 scrappage benefit.

The recently launched Harrier EV gets significantly higher benefits, including:

Up to Rs 1 lakh Freedom Celebration offer

Rs 50,000 exchange bonus

Rs 75,000 scrappage benefit

Loyalty benefits up to Rs 1 lakh for existing Tata EV owners

Additional loyalty benefits for existing Tata ICE owners

Depending on eligibility, the overall savings can become substantial.

Additional Benefits

Tata Motors is also offering corporate discounts on select model variants for Tata Group employees, further increasing the overall value proposition for eligible buyers.

Disclaimer

All offers mentioned above are indicative and may vary depending on city, dealership, stock availability, model year, variant, and eligibility criteria. Customers are advised to contact their nearest Tata Motors dealership for exact discount details before making a purchase decision.