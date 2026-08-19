Maruti Suzuki Discounts Aug'26: Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh Off On Victoris, Swift, And More

August 2026 could be a good month for buyers planning to bring home a new Maruti Suzuki Arena vehicle. The automaker is offering a wide range of benefits across its lineup, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, loyalty rewards, and corporate schemes. The highest benefits are reserved for the Victoris, while popular hatchbacks such as the Swift, WagonR, and Alto K10 also receive attractive offers. That said, these discounts are subject to availability and may vary depending on dealership stock, location, and variant availability.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The entry-level Alto K10 continues to receive one of the strongest discount packages in the Arena range. Buyers can avail a Rs 25,000 cash discount, along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000. Additional scrappage and corporate offers take the total benefits to around Rs 58,500, making the Alto K10 an even more value-oriented proposition.

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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki is offering a Rs 10,000 cash discount on the S-Presso, complemented by exchange and scrappage benefits. The tall-boy hatchback also receives a corporate bonus of Rs 2,500. Depending on eligibility, customers can save over Rs 45,000 on the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Eeco

The Celerio and Eeco both get Rs 15,000 cash discounts, alongside exchange bonuses and scrappage incentives. Combined with applicable corporate schemes, the effective benefit package can reach approximately Rs 42,500, improving the overall value proposition of both vehicles.

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Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The WagonR remains among the most heavily discounted Arena cars this month. Buyers can avail a Rs 25,000 cash discount, along with exchange support and scrappage benefits. Corporate offers worth Rs 2,500 further sweeten the deal, taking the total savings to nearly Rs 58,500.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Despite being one of the brand's most popular hatchbacks, the Swift is available with meaningful benefits in August. Petrol variants get a Rs 10,000 cash discount, while exchange, scrappage, and corporate offers contribute to total benefits of up to Rs 47,500.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire receives support primarily through exchange and scrappage schemes. While cash discounts remain limited, the sedan can still offer decent savings for buyers trading in an older vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The biggest winner in this discount cycle is the Victoris. Depending on the variant, buyers can avail exchange bonuses ranging from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.15 lakh, alongside loyalty rewards, scrappage benefits, and corporate schemes. The cumulative advantage can reach as high as Rs 1.35 lakh, making it the most discounted Maruti Suzuki Arena product this month.

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Should You Buy Now?

With benefits extending across nearly the entire Arena lineup, August presents a favourable buying window for consumers considering a new Maruti Suzuki. While the Victoris headlines the offer chart, practical choices like the WagonR, Swift, and Alto K10 also deliver strong value through a combination of cash and exchange schemes.

Disclaimer

All offers mentioned above are indicative and may vary based on city, dealership, stock availability, model year, variant, and eligibility criteria. Customers are advised to confirm exact discounts with their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership before making a purchase decision.