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2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Revealed: New Engines, Longer Feature List

The C-Class has been part of Mercedes-Benz's line-up since 1982, with over 12 million units sold worldwide. With the facelifted model revealed, the C-Class is off to its another sprint on the sales tally.

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2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Revealed: New Engines, Longer Feature List
2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz unveils updated C-Class Sedan and Estate with new styling and tech features
  • Powertrains include petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrids with up to 100 km electric range
  • Introduces MB.OS infotainment with AI voice, Google Maps, and over-the-air software updates
When will the updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class be available for purchase?

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the updated C-Class Sedan and C-Class Estate globally. The revised C-Class range gets updated styling, new technology features, and a range of electrified petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Mercedes-Benz says all engines have been updated with a focus on efficiency, performance, and compliance with upcoming Euro 7 emissions norms. The C-Class remains one of the brand's best-selling model lines globally.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Exterior Design

The updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets revised styling, including a new grille and headlamp design, along with new interior trim and colour options. It is offered with updated petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the latter delivering up to 100 km of electric range (WLTP).

2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Interior & Features

The model also introduces the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), the latest MBUX infotainment system with AI-powered voice assistance, Google Maps-based navigation, and over-the-air updates. Other highlights include rear-wheel steering, updated driver assistance systems, and automated parking functions.

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The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets an updated interior with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen. It also introduces the latest MBUX infotainment system based on MB.OS, featuring AI-powered voice assistance with support from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing, and Google Gemini, along with over-the-air software updates.

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Other updates include a revised Burmester 3D sound system, new interior trim and upholstery options, ambient lighting, and additional digital features available through the Mercedes-Benz Store.

The C-Class Estate continues with up to 490 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,510 litres with the rear seats folded. Standard features include split-folding rear seats and a powered tailgate.

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2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Powertrain & Specs

The updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be offered with revised petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. All engines now feature a 48V mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator that adds up to 17 kW and 205 Nm of boost while supporting fuel efficiency and energy recuperation.

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The range includes an updated 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric auxiliary compressor. In the C 300, it produces 258 bhp and 400 Nm, while the C 250 delivers 218 bhp and 320 Nm. The C 200 develops 177 bhp and 270 Nm.
Mercedes-Benz says the chassis has also been updated to improve handling and driving dynamics, while all powertrains are prepared to meet upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

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