Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices By Up To Rs 30,000; Grand Vitara, Swift, Baleno Affected

Maruti Suzuki has increased prices across its Arena and Nexa range from August 2026, citing rising commodity costs and global economic factors. The price revision affects several models across the company's portfolio. Here's a look at the model-wise price increase that will come into effect from August 2026.

Entry-level hatchbacks: Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR

Entry-level models such as the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR have become dearer by up to Rs 2,500.

Sedan: Dzire and Tour S

The prices of the Dzire and Tour S have been raised by Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

Commercial: Super Carry and Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry mini-truck has also received a price increase of up to Rs 2,500.

Sub-4 Metre Options At Arena: Swift, Brezza and Ertiga

Prices of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling MPV, the Ertiga, have been increased by Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500, depending on the variant. The Brezza has become costlier by up to Rs 5,000. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Brezza with prices ranging from Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh. The Eeco has also received a price hike of up to Rs5,000. The Swift is now up to Rs 5,000 more expensive.

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Compact SUVs: Victoris and Grand Vitara

Among Arena models, the largest increase has been applied to the Victoris SUV, with prices rising by up to Rs 10,000 depending on the variant. Victoris is currently the third best-selling model in the 4.2 to 4.5-metre SUV segment. Based on the Grand Vitara, it is sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena network, giving it wider reach across the country. The Grand Vitara has received a price increase of up to Rs 5,000, the smallest hike among Nexa models.

Nexa Models: Baleno, Fronx

The Baleno has recorded the highest price increase in the Nexa range, with prices rising by up to Rs 30,000. Maruti Suzuki is also working on a facelifted version of the hatchback, which is expected to be launched on September 5, 2026.

The Fronx has become costlier by up to Rs 7,500. The model has also gained traction in export markets and was India's most-exported passenger vehicle during the second quarter of 2026, accounting for around 11 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports.

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Nexa Models: XL6, Jimny and eVitara

Prices of the XL6 have gone up by Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500, depending on the variant.

The Jimny is now up to Rs 15,000 more expensive, while Maruti Suzuki's electric SUV, the eVitara, has received a price hike of up to Rs 20,000, making it the second-largest increase among Nexa models. Prices of the Invicto have also been revised upward by up to Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki says demand for its small cars remains strong. The company is targeting annual sales of 3 million units over the next few years and has identified the small-car segment as one of its key growth drivers. As a result, keeping these models within reach of customers remains an important focus for the carmaker.

Souce: RushLane