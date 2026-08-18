Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Leaked Ahead Of Launch

A new special edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, called the Gorkha Edition, has been spotted at dealerships ahead of its launch. The motorcycle is based on the Classic 350 and comes with aesthetic changes over the standard version of the motorcycle. It is easy to guess by the name; the bike pays tribute to the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Design

The Gorkha Edition retains the Classic 350's traditional design language but stands out with its unique paint and badging. The side panels carry a "Gorkha Edition" sticker featuring the crossed Khukri insignia associated with the Gorkha Rifles.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Patents New Dual-Sport Motorcycle; Impulse Making A Comeback?

Unlike some other Classic 350 variants that use blacked-out components and alloy wheels, the Gorkha Edition is equipped with chrome-finished engine casings, a chrome exhaust and chrome wire-spoke rims. This combination reinforces the classic, heritage-oriented character of the model while giving it a distinct military-inspired identity.

Engine And Features

Mechanically, the Gorkha Edition is expected to be identical to the rest of the Classic 350 range. It should use the 349cc J-series single-cylinder engine, which produces 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Fastest SUV To Hit 2 Lakh Exports In 3 Years

The Classic 350 was recently updated with an assist-and-slip clutch and a USB Type-C charging port on dual-channel ABS variants. As a special edition based on a higher-spec variant, the Gorkha Edition is likely to include these updates as standard.

Also Read: 3 Features Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Gets But Not Toyota Hilux

Expected Price And Launch

Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed the pricing of the Gorkha Edition. The top-spec Classic 350 Chrome variant is currently priced at around Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on this, the Gorkha Edition is expected to be priced in the Rs 2.25 to 2.30 lakh range (ex-showroom) depending on the city and applicable taxes.

Once launched, the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition will join other special and heritage-focused variants in the line-up, offering buyers a military-themed alternative within the already popular Classic 350 family.