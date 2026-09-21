Honda CB500 Launched In India: Price, Colours, Variants, Delivery Schedule

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially launched the CB500 in the country, marking the arrival of a motorcycle that many have been waiting for. The CB500 introduces something that has been missing from the Indian market for a while - a large-capacity, air-cooled single-cylinder motorcycle. Prices start at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as an alternative for riders looking beyond conventional retro roadsters and entry-level adventure motorcycles. The motorcycle will be offered in three variants, with differences mainly centred around wheel configurations and cosmetic detailing.
Honda CB500 Price and Variants
The CB500 lineup is available in the following variants:
- CB500 Alloy - Rs 2,75,000
- CB500 Spoke - Rs 2,99,900
- CB500 Spoke With Stripes - Rs 3,01,900
The Alloy variant serves as the entry point to the range, while the Spoke and Spoke With Stripes models cater to buyers seeking a more classic appearance.
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Honda CB500: Engine Specifications
Powering the motorcycle is an all-new 501cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 28.1 Hp and 43.3 Nm of torque. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox, which Honda says is tuned to deliver a relaxed riding experience for both city commutes and highway cruising.
While the power figure may not appear particularly high for the displacement, Honda's focus here is clearly on low-end torque and ease of use rather than outright performance.
The chassis is suspended by:
- Telescopic front forks
- Twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers
Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, while the motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel.
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Honda CB500: Features, Technology
Despite its retro mechanical layout, Honda has equipped the CB500 with a few modern conveniences.
The motorcycle gets:
- Semi-digital instrument console
- Honda RoadSync connectivity
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Call and SMS alerts
- Slipper clutch
- Switchable traction control
These additions should make it easier to live with in daily use without detracting from its old-school character.
Honda CB500: Colours Available
Honda will offer different paint schemes based on the selected variant.
CB500 Alloy
- Pearl Deep Ground Gray
- Pearl Igneous Black
CB500 Spoke
- Rebel Red Metallic 2
- Matte Steel Silver Metallic
CB500 Spoke With Stripes
- Pearl Igneous Black
- Delivery Timeline
Honda has already commenced bookings for the CB500. However, deliveries will happen in a phased manner. Starting with the CB500 alloy variant, followed by CB500 Spoke, and CB500 Spoke With Stripes.
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