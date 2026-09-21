Honda CB500 Launched In India: Price, Colours, Variants, Delivery Schedule

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially launched the CB500 in the country, marking the arrival of a motorcycle that many have been waiting for. The CB500 introduces something that has been missing from the Indian market for a while - a large-capacity, air-cooled single-cylinder motorcycle. Prices start at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as an alternative for riders looking beyond conventional retro roadsters and entry-level adventure motorcycles. The motorcycle will be offered in three variants, with differences mainly centred around wheel configurations and cosmetic detailing.

Honda CB500 Price and Variants

The CB500 lineup is available in the following variants:

CB500 Alloy - Rs 2,75,000

CB500 Spoke - Rs 2,99,900

CB500 Spoke With Stripes - Rs 3,01,900

The Alloy variant serves as the entry point to the range, while the Spoke and Spoke With Stripes models cater to buyers seeking a more classic appearance.

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Honda CB500: Engine Specifications

Powering the motorcycle is an all-new 501cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 28.1 Hp and 43.3 Nm of torque. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox, which Honda says is tuned to deliver a relaxed riding experience for both city commutes and highway cruising.

While the power figure may not appear particularly high for the displacement, Honda's focus here is clearly on low-end torque and ease of use rather than outright performance.

The chassis is suspended by:

Telescopic front forks

Twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, while the motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel.

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Honda CB500: Features, Technology

Despite its retro mechanical layout, Honda has equipped the CB500 with a few modern conveniences.

The motorcycle gets:

Semi-digital instrument console

Honda RoadSync connectivity

Turn-by-turn navigation

Call and SMS alerts

Slipper clutch

Switchable traction control

These additions should make it easier to live with in daily use without detracting from its old-school character.

Honda CB500: Colours Available

Honda will offer different paint schemes based on the selected variant.

CB500 Alloy

Pearl Deep Ground Gray

Pearl Igneous Black

CB500 Spoke

Rebel Red Metallic 2

Matte Steel Silver Metallic

CB500 Spoke With Stripes

Pearl Igneous Black

Delivery Timeline

Honda has already commenced bookings for the CB500. However, deliveries will happen in a phased manner. Starting with the CB500 alloy variant, followed by CB500 Spoke, and CB500 Spoke With Stripes.