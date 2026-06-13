Aprilia SR 175 Updated With New Military-Inspired Paint In India

Aprilia India has broadened its premium scooter lineup by introducing a new camouflage-inspired Matte Green colour option for its high-performance SR 175 Tribute. The fresh variant carries a theme centred on patriotic pride.

The new aesthetic blends Aprilia's signature Italian engineering with a rugged presence on the road. The bodywork showcases a matte-finish combination of olive green, khaki, and brown tones, reflecting military camouflage patterns. To maintain the scooter's racing identity, Aprilia has paired these muted camouflage panels with bold, fluorescent orange accents that create high visual contrast.

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These vibrant orange details are prominently featured on the oversized Aprilia and SR branding across the front apron and side panels. The rim tape detailing along the blacked-out alloy wheels also carries the same fluorescent orange finish, adding to the sporty appeal.

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Beyond the visual updates, the Aprilia SR 175 Tribute remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 175 cc High-Performance Efficiency (hp-e) single-cylinder engine, delivering 13.08 bhp at 7,200 rpm and peak torque of 14.14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is tuned for responsive performance, making the scooter suitable for both urban commuting and spirited riding.

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The SR 175 range in India starts at Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a premium yet accessible option in the high-performance scooter segment. The new Matte Green Tribute variant joins the existing colour options, giving buyers seeking a distinctive, military-inspired look an attractive choice.