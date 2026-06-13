Honda Fireblade SP, Gold Wing Launched In India; Check Prices

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched two of its flagship offerings in the country, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and the 2026 Gold Wing. Both motorcycles return to Honda's premium BigWing portfolio with updated pricing, while retaining their core mechanicals and feature sets.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has been reintroduced in India at an price of Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The litre-class superbike was briefly available in September 2025 before being discontinued, and its return now comes with a notable price increase of Rs 4.51 lakh over its earlier price of Rs 28.99 lakh.

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Despite the hike, the Fireblade SP remains unchanged mechanically. It continues to be powered by a 999 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 217.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. An Akrapovic titanium exhaust further enhances performance and sound output.

Built around an aluminium twin-spar frame, the Fireblade SP incorporates high-end components inspired by Honda's MotoGP technology. The motorcycle features Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 electronically adjustable suspension and Brembo Stylema R brake calipers. Its comprehensive electronics suite includes a six-axis IMU, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, launch control, and multiple riding modes, all accessible via a five-inch TFT display.

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The Fireblade SP competes with other premium superbikes in India, including the BMW S 1000 RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and Ducati Panigale V4 S.

2026 Honda Gold Wing

Honda has also launched the 2026 Gold Wing in India at Rs 44.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury touring motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged but receives a new Gun Metal Black Metallic colour option for the latest model year. The updated version is priced Rs 1.5 lakh higher than its predecessor.

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The Gold Wing continues to be powered by a 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine, paired with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). It also features reverse and walking-speed modes, which enhance low-speed manoeuvrability and ease of parking, particularly useful given the motorcycle's size.

In terms of features, the Gold Wing remains one of the most technologically advanced touring motorcycles available in India. It comes equipped with an electronically adjustable windscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a premium audio system, and an airbag for added safety.

Bookings for the 2026 Honda Gold Wing are now open across Honda's BigWing dealerships in India, targeting buyers seeking long-distance touring comfort combined with advanced technology.