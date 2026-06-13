2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide Returns With Old-School Flair

Harley-Davidson has brought back one of its most recognisable nameplates with the launch of the 2026 Super Glide. The Super Glide holds a special place in the brand's 123-year history, having originally played a key role in bridging the gap between the entry-level Sportster lineup and Harley's heavyweight touring motorcycles during a challenging period marked by rising competition from Japanese manufacturers.

The 2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide follows a familiar revival strategy seen previously with models like the Hydra-Glide. While the design pays homage to the original 1971 Super Glide, the motorcycle is built on a contemporary platform. It shares its underpinnings with the current-generation Street Bob, ensuring proven performance and updated engineering beneath its retro-inspired styling.

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Visually, the new Super Glide stands out with its signature white paint scheme complemented by red and blue stripes, echoing the original model's iconic livery. However, certain vintage elements, such as the distinctive boat-tail rear fender, have not been carried forward. Instead, Harley-Davidson has opted for a more conventional, rounded rear fender similar to the Street Bob. Unique touches such as a Super Glide badge with a numbered plaque below the speedometer and standard cross-spoke wheels help differentiate it from its donor model.

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Powering the 2026 Super Glide is the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine. The 1,923 cc motor produces 98 hp at 4,600rpm and 162 Nm of torque, offering strong low-end performance typical of Harley-Davidson cruisers. The motorcycle shares its chassis, suspension setup, and key dimensions, including rake, trail, and wheelbase, with the Street Bob, resulting in a familiar riding experience. It also features a mini ape handlebar and mid-mounted foot controls.

Where the Super Glide sets itself apart is in its ergonomics and practicality. It offers a lower seat height of 665 mm compared to the Street Bob's 680 mm, making it more accessible. Additionally, it gets a single-piece seat instead of a split unit, staying true to its heritage design. The larger 18.9-litre fuel tank improves touring range, although it contributes to a slightly higher kerb weight of 297 kg.

In the US market, the 2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide is priced at USD 15,999 (approximately Rs 15.26 lakh), positioning it slightly above the Street Bob, which retails at USD 14,999.