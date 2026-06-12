Honda CB750 Hornet, XL750 Transalp Launched With E-Clutch In India; Check Prices

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has expanded its premium BigWing portfolio with the launch of E-Clutch-equipped versions of the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp. While the core mechanical package remains unchanged, the addition of Honda's E-Clutch technology marks a significant upgrade in rider convenience. Alongside this update, both models see a notable price revision.

Honda E-Clutch Technology Explained

Honda first introduced its E-Clutch system at EICMA 2024 across its mid-capacity parallel-twin lineup. The technology allows riders to shift gears and even come to a complete stop without manually operating the clutch lever. This system is aimed at reducing rider fatigue, especially in urban traffic, while retaining the engagement of a manual gearbox. Following the NX500, which debuted this feature in India last month, the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp are now the latest models to adopt this system.

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Prices and Availability

The Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), up from Rs 9.22 lakh for the earlier version. Meanwhile, the XL750 Transalp E-Clutch now costs Rs 13.20 lakh, compared to its previous price of Rs 11.81 lakh. Bookings for both motorcycles are now open across Honda's BigWing dealerships in India.

Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch: Key Details

The CB750 Hornet continues to be powered by a 755cc parallel-twin engine producing 90 hp and 75 Nm. Positioned as a streetfighter, it combines strong mid-range performance with everyday usability.

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In terms of hardware, the motorcycle features Showa 41 mm SFF-BP USD front forks, dual 296 mm front disc brakes, and multiple riding modes. It also gets a 5.0-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity. The E-Clutch system enhances its appeal by making stop-and-go riding more effortless without compromising on rider involvement.

Visually, the Hornet is now offered in a single black colour with a contrasting red frame and front forks.

Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch: Key Details

The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch brings the same convenience-focused technology to Honda's adventure touring platform. It uses the identical 755cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 90 hp and 75 Nm, tuned for versatile performance across varying terrains.

The Transalp is equipped with Showa SFF-CA USD front suspension, multiple riding modes including a dedicated Gravel mode, and a dual LED headlamp setup. It also features a 5.0-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity.

Available in new white and grey colour options, the Transalp continues to cater to long-distance touring and mixed-road usage, now with added ease of operation through the E-Clutch system.