Aprilia SXR GT 125, 175 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.11 Lakh

Aprilia has introduced the SXR GT range in India, reviving its premium maxi-scooter offering with updated engines, larger wheels and revised equipment. The new line-up includes the SXR GT 125 hp-e, priced at Rs 1.11 lakh, and the SXR GT 175 hp-e at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch follows the quiet discontinuation of the earlier SXR 125 and SXR 160 in May. Rather than presenting an entirely new scooter, Aprilia has repositioned the SXR formula around the newer engines already used by the SR 125 and SR 175. The styling remains familiar, with a large front apron, wide seat and maxi-scooter proportions, but the GT badge signals a more touring-oriented pitch.

Also Read: CNG Car Explodes During Refuelling In Vadodara, Gujarat: 3 Key Safety Checks

The SXR GT 125 is powered by a 124.5cc, single-cylinder engine producing 10.6 hp at 7,400 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 6,200 rpm. The more powerful SXR GT 175 uses a 174.7cc, air-cooled single-cylinder motor rated at 13.3 hp at 7,200 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Both engines meet BS6 OBD-II Stage B requirements and are compatible with E20 petrol.

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched With TFT At Rs 1.90 Lakh

A notable mechanical upgrade is the move to 14-inch wheels on both variants. This should improve stability over uneven roads and add confidence at higher city speeds compared with smaller-wheel scooters. The underlying platform is shared with the corresponding SR models introduced last year.

Also Read: Video: Toyota Crushes Hilux To Recreate Legendary Top Gear Stunt For Nostalgia

Equipment varies significantly between the two. The SXR GT 175 gets a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing access to call and music controls as well as turn-by-turn navigation. It also receives added handlebar controls, single-channel ABS, and a revised exhaust end pipe with a heat shield.

The SXR GT 125 uses a 5-inch LCD instrument cluster and relies on a combined braking system (CBS) instead of ABS. That distinction, along with the lower-capacity engine, keeps the entry price more accessible.