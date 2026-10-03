CNG Car Explodes During Refuelling In Vadodara, Gujarat: 3 Key Safety Checks

A CNG-powered car exploded while being refuelled at a CNG station on National Highway 48 near Karjan in Gujarat's Vadodara district. The explosion caused extensive damage to the vehicle and nearby property. No injuries or fatalities were reported, largely because the driver had stepped away from the car and station attendants were standing at a safe distance when the blast occurred.

What Happened At The Pump

The explosion took place in the afternoon at a CNG station located opposite Jindal Company. According to reports, the vehicle's CNG tank burst during the filling process, triggering a sudden fire and a powerful explosion. The blast severely damaged the car, with portions of its rear body and shattered glass reportedly thrown several metres away.

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Two other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged, and parts of the station's infrastructure were affected. The Karjan fire team and local police responded quickly, securing the area and assessing potential risks before allowing normal operations to resume.

Possible Cause Still Under Investigation

The exact cause of the explosion has not been conclusively established. Preliminary reports suggest a possible leak in the vehicle's CNG kit or a faulty cylinder valve as potential triggers. However, the available information indicates that the gas tank burst while CNG was being filled, and further investigation is needed to determine the precise cause.

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Local authorities have initiated an inquiry that will examine the vehicle's CNG installation, the condition of its gas cylinder and valves, and the safety procedures followed during refuelling. Until those findings are out, it would be premature to assign blame to any single factor.

3 Key Safety Checks For Every CNG Owner

Always exit the vehicle during refuelling. This is the single most important precaution. In the Vadodara incident, the driver and attendants being away from the car likely prevented casualties. Passengers should also step out and maintain distance from the vehicle while CNG is being filled.

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Get the CNG kit and cylinder inspected regularly. A certified CNG workshop should check the cylinder's integrity, valve condition, and piping at recommended intervals. Any sign of wear, corrosion, or leakage should be addressed immediately, not ignored.

Never tamper with the CNG system or use unauthorised fittings. Only approved components and trained technicians should handle CNG installations. DIY fixes or cheap, non-certified parts can compromise safety and lead to catastrophic failures under pressure.

A Reminder For All CNG Users

This incident underscores the critical need for strict safety checks on both CNG vehicles and refuelling infrastructure. As CNG adoption grows across India, drivers must treat refuelling as a high-risk activity that demands full attention, never a routine pit stop to be taken lightly.