Woman Stops Talking To Surat Man, He Kidnaps Her Father

A man in Surat allegedly kidnapped a businessman because he was upset that the victim's daughter had not been speaking to him. The accused and the woman were allegedly in a relationship.

Rishabh Nahata, son of city builder Mukesh Nahata, arrived at the businessman's house with two friends on October 1. The businessman's daughter was not present. He accosted the father about his daughter not communicating with him. An argument broke out, after which the three men kidnapped the businessman at gunpoint.

The police soon swung into action. Within hours, the accused's location was traced to the City Light area.

The accused were soon arrested, and the businessman was rescued.

Police probes revealed that Rishabh Nahata and the businessman's daughter had been in a relationship. Later, the woman severed ties with the accused and stopped communication.

According to the police, Rishabh was upset over this.

The accused told the police during interrogation that the businessman's daughter had allegedly abused another female friend of his over the phone. He had gone to the family's house to seek clarification from her. He claimed that since the woman wasn't home, he spoke to her father.

Dev Ketan Ahir, a resident of Adajan, and Laxman Rathod, a resident of Umragam, are the other two men who were arrested.

Dev is Rishabh's friend and possessed the pistol used in the crime. Laxman works in the builder's office. They have criminal backgrounds, police said.

Police recovered valuables worth approximately Rs 41.40 lakh from the accused.