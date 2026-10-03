24 National Unity Day Parade Personnel Test Positive For Dengue In Gujarat

A dengue outbreak has hit visiting security and cultural contingents in Gujarat, leaving at least 24 personnel who were rehearsing for the upcoming National Unity Day celebrations hospitalised in Gandhinagar. Senior medical officers confirmed that dozens more remain under observation after presenting with fever, joint pain, and muscle aches over the last 48 hours.

The health scare came to light on Thursday when 34 personnel were brought to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, leading to 23 confirmed dengue cases. Five more individuals were admitted by Friday afternoon, adding another confirmed case alongside four suspected infections.

Medical authorities reported that about 10 patients have already recovered and been discharged, emphasising that all remaining hospitalised personnel are in stable condition with no critical complications reported so far.

The affected individuals, predominantly young adults between the ages of 25 and 30, have traveled from across India, including contingents from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. They are among thousands who have assembled in the state to prepare for the grand Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at Ekta Nagar on October 31. Hospital officials noted that many of the visiting personnel were sharing accommodation at a large hostel complex in Gandhinagar, though experts have yet to formally pin the source of transmission on the quarters.

Given the sudden influx of cases from a single group, hospital administration alerted district and state public health units to launch a formal investigation. Dedicated epidemiological teams have been tasked with surveying the accommodation sites, conducting vector-control operations, and running further diagnostic tests to curb any further spread of the mosquito-borne virus.

Health authorities reassured the public that emergency rooms across the capital have not observed a wider spike in indoor admissions outside of the parade personnel. The incident follows a recent statewide review of vector-borne illnesses, which revealed that health facilities had processed over 135,000 diagnostic samples, recording nearly 2,100 dengue cases across Gujarat so far this season.

The annual 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' events are scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31, anchored by a flagship parade on the final day. The celebrations at Ekta Nagar are set to feature around 10,000 participants from various police and paramilitary forces, alongside air force flypasts, live cultural performances, and a keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Allegations by AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has slammed the Gujarat administration over administrative apathy and poor sanitation after security personnel deployed in Gandhinagar fell victim to the dengue outbreak. Gauri Desai, an AAP leader, said that the jawans had traveled from various states across the country to participate in the upcoming national Ekta Parade celebrations. Following a hospital visit by party leadership to check on their well-being, the opposition accused the state government of remaining silent on the city's rising health crisis despite making grand claims about cleanliness.

The party also criticised the local civil hospital for severe gaps in patient care, pointing out that admitted personnel were merely given biscuit packets for breakfast instead of proper, nutritious meals.