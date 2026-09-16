ARAI To Host 4th ADAS Show In Pune On December 3

The 4th edition of The ADAS Show will be held on December 3, 2026, at ADAS Test City, ARAI, Takwe, Pune. Supported by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the event will bring together representatives from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), automotive OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, technology firms, testing agencies and academic institutions to discuss developments in ADAS, vehicle safety and intelligent mobility. The event will begin with an opening address by Reji Mathai, Director, ARAI, who will outline the current state of ADAS and mobility technologies in India.

The ITS India Forum has joined The ADAS Show as a Strategic Partner and will lead a dedicated session on Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication.

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The session will be led by Akhilesh Srivastava, President, ITS India Forum, and will explore the role of V2V communication, connected vehicles and intelligent transportation systems in improving road safety and enabling smarter mobility.

Technology, Testing and Live Demonstrations

The ADAS Show - 4th Edition will bring together a conference, technology exhibition, live ADAS demonstrations, networking opportunities and the Exhibitor March. The live demonstrations at ADAS Test City, ARAI will provide participants with an opportunity to experience ADAS technologies and vehicle capabilities in a controlled testing environment.

The exhibition will showcase technologies and solutions from OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, technology companies, engineering organisations, component manufacturers and testing and validation companies.

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The Exhibitor March will provide senior executives and technology leaders from automotive OEMs and Tier-1 companies with a structured opportunity to engage with exhibitors and explore emerging technologies and solutions. The event will also focus on the challenges and opportunities surrounding India-ready ADAS, V2V, AI, software-defined vehicles, connected mobility, localisation and testing and validation.

With ARAI supporting the event, The ADAS Show - 4th Edition will provide a focused platform for industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge, demonstrate technologies and discuss the future of safer, smarter and more connected mobility.

About The ADAS Show

THE ADAS Show is a dedicated industry platform for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and intelligent mobility, bringing together automotive manufacturers, Tier-1 suppliers, technology providers, testing and validation companies, industry experts and policymakers. The 4th Edition of The ADAS Show will take place on 3 December 2026 at ADAS Test City, ARAI, Takwe, Pune.