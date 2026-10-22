Video: Speeding Audi Hits Bike, Reverses, Drives Over Riders. 1 Killed

One motorcyclist was killed and another was injured after a speeding Audi crashed into them in Aligarh, and then ran them over in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The footage, accessed by NDTV, shows the two men riding on a motorcycle when a white-coloured sedan approaches from behind at high speed and crashes right into the two-wheeler. One of the men is flung into the air as both of them fall to the ground. Instead of getting out of the car or speeding away, the Audi driver reverses the vehicle and runs over the riders again as eyewitnesses run to the scene to take action.

He then speeds away as the locals attempt to throw stones at the car and stop it.

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The incident happened on Tuesday, October 20, at around 11:10 pm. It was reported from the Bannadevi police station area near Sarsaul on GT Road in Aligarh.

The accident killed one of the motorcyclists, who has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Mahrawal village under the Gabhana police station area.

The injured person, who has not been identified yet, has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

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While there was no revelation about the Audi owner's identity at the time of the incident, a senior police official later confirmed to NDTV that it belongs to Devraj Singh, a former BJP district president.

Police arrived at the scene soon after receiving reports about the hit-and-run and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

An investigation has been launched into the case, and information about the driver's arrest, as well as subsequent legal action, is awaited.

(With inputs from Adnan Khan)