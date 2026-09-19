On Camera, Speeding Car Hits Four Students In Greater Noida, Driver Arrested

In another case of hit-and-run in the National Capital Region (NCR), a speeding car hit four people in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area. The driver fled the scene after incident, police said on Saturday.

A video of the hit-and-run incident has gone viral. In the video, the vehicle can be seen hitting people walking on the footpath before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place on September 18 in the area under Knowledge Park police station. According to police, the driver of a grey Maruti Alto car bearing registration number UP16CB9473 was driving at high speed and negligently when he hit four people.

Four students, Gaurav, Aayush, Krish, and Mohit, who study at a university in the vicinity, were hit by the car. Gaurav has suffered a fracture in his leg while the others have sustained minor injuries.

Based on a complaint, Knowledge Park police registered a case under the relevant sections and formed teams to trace the vehicle and its driver.

Car was later impounded and driver arrested

Police later impounded the car and arrested the accused, Manish, a resident of Ladpura in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Speaking on the incident, Ravishankar Neem, DCP, Greater Noida, confirmed that both the vehicle owner and the driver had been taken into police custody.

"One person was injured, while three others sustained minor injuries. The person driving the car works for a real estate agent. Prima facie, it has emerged that the incident occurred due to rash and negligent driving. Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are being ensured regarding this matter," he said.