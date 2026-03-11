Foreign National Run Over By Speeding Audi While Crossing Road In Punjab

A tragic late-night road accident in Punjab's Zirakpur claimed the life of a foreign woman after a speeding Audi car allegedly ran her over on VIP Road near M-Care Hospital. The incident occurred around midnight and has once again raised concerns over reckless driving and rising road accidents in the city.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, identified as Mavluda, had come to visit a patient at M-Care Hospital along with her friend. After leaving the hospital, the two were walking along the main road when a black Audi car, reportedly moving at high speed, struck the woman while she was crossing the road.

The impact was so severe that Mavluda was thrown nearly 14 feet into the air and landed on the other side of the road. She sustained critical injuries and died on the spot due to severe bleeding. Her friend, Abhishek alias Abhi, who was walking with her at the time, also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Abhishek told authorities that Mavluda had come to the hospital to check on his pregnant wife, who was admitted there. As they stepped outside and approached the main road, the speeding car hit them unexpectedly.

Local residents immediately informed the police control room after the accident. However, some witnesses alleged that police arrived nearly an hour after the incident, leading to anger among people gathered at the scene.

Police later reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Dera Bassi. Officials have begun scanning CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the Audi driver and take action.

Investigating officer Raj Kumar said the woman has been identified as a foreign national, and her sister is currently travelling from Turkey to India. Further procedures, including the post-mortem, will be conducted after her arrival.