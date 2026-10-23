Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Updated With LCD Instrument Cluster, Ride-By-Wire Tech

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 with ETB technology that enables ride modes, a new 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring, and a Sports Shifter. Bajaj first rolled-out these updates to the newer Pulsar models, and it has now been finally added to the NS200. The update also brings traction control, adjustable levers, Panic Brake Alert, a USB Type-C port, and a hazard switch, making it the most feature-loaded motorcycle in its segment. The NS200 now delivers 25.5 HP of power, up from 24.5 HP, and retains its perimeter frame. The updated Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs 1,60,374 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues with its existing 199.5 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine is paired with a six-speed transmission. The upgrade introduces ETB ride modes, a new 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring that replaces the existing LCD display, a Sports Shifter, and traction control.

The hardware is slightly updated. The Pulsar NS200 now rides on thicker 37mm upside-down front forks, as opposed to the 33 mm units, seen earlier. The rear tyre now measures 130/70 R17 tyre.

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Speaking on the announcement, Mr Sarang Kanade, Chief Business Officer, Two-wheeler Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "For Pulsar, performance has always been rooted in power. We believe it should also be defined by how confidently and intuitively a rider can use that power. With the NS200, we are evolving this definition to meet changing riding needs and bring greater adaptability to the riding experience, while staying true to the performance-led character of the NS."

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The Bajaj Pulsar is currently on sale in numerous avatars. The NS, N, RS, and OG line-up. The NS200 is the perfect middle-ground in the complete line-up. It is praised by users for its sharp handling, courtesy a perimeter frame. Besides, the performance remains brisk with a 4-valve engine with triple-spark technology. The Pulsar NS200 also gets a 6-speed gearbox, aiding it with effortless cruising capabilities at highway speeds.