Learner's Driving Licence Test To Get Tougher Under New Government Proposal; Details

Getting a learner's licence in India could soon require more than a casual skim through a tutorial. The Centre has proposed raising the pass mark for the safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60 per cent to 75 per cent, while extending the tutorial's minimum duration to 30 minutes.
What Changes For Applicants
Under the draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, applicants would have to complete the safe-driving tutorial within 15 days, up from the current seven-day window. The draft also proposes ending exemptions for those with older learner's licences or driving-school certificates, requiring them to undergo the prescribed tutorial and test.
-
-
Neha Goyal Makes Stunning Asian Games Gold Revelation At NDTV World Summit 2026
-
Big NDTV Summit Impact: RBI Governor's Tata Sons Listing Remark Makes Top Newspaper Headlines
-
"Certainty Is A Problem": Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Children And Future
-
"High Inflation Is Like Tax On Everyone": RBI Governor At NDTV World Summit
-
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Big Hint On Tata Sons Listing Row At NDTV World Summit
-
The Mystery Of A Bare Nail In Ashwini Vaishnaw's Office
-
Paris Setback, Asian Games Glory: Lovlina Borgohain's New Perspective
-
To PM Modi's "Failed Product" Jab At Rahul Gandhi, A Shashi Tharoor Counter
-
'AI Scares Me': Kriti Sanon On Personality Rights And Need For Laws
-
'This Time I Wanted Gold': Savita Punia Reflects On Historic Asiad Success
READ | Hyundai Bayon Variant-Wise Features, Dimensions Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Free Services Via Aadhaar
The ministry has also proposed waiving fees for several driving-licence services accessed through online Aadhaar authentication. Changes to a licence holder's name or other particulars would be free, as would updates to address, mobile number or email ID.
Revised Document Lists
The draft also proposes a revised list of documents for establishing an applicant's address, age and identity. Address proof could include Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, e-ration card, government-issued service photo ID, pensioner or freedom fighter ID, or a pension payment order. Electricity and household gas bills would be accepted if not more than three months old.
READ | Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition Launched In India; Celebrates 1 Year Sales
For age or date-of-birth proof, the proposed list includes a passport, a marksheet or certificate from a recognised educational institution, a birth certificate, and specified government-issued service or pension documents. Aadhaar, a valid Indian passport, an e-ration card, specified service or pension documents, and a PAN would be accepted as identity proof.
READ | Government Proposes Mandatory ADAS For Cars From October 2032
Licence Format And Surrender Rules
The draft proposes making laminated or PVC cards the prescribed format for driving licences, with separate formats for Indian and foreign nationals. Applications to change licence particulars would have to be filed online with supporting evidence, with licensing authorities given 15 days to approve or reject them, recording reasons for rejection. Address-change applications would be deemed approved if neither accepted nor rejected within 30 days.
READ | Watch: BYD SUV Drives Away On Three Wheels To Dodge Parking Fine
A person surrendering a vehicle category on their licence permanently would not be eligible to obtain a learner's or driving licence for that category for one year, with the category automatically deleted within seven days of the application.
What Happens Next
The draft will be considered after a 30-day consultation period, and the proposed rules would come into force upon final publication in the Official Gazette, unless otherwise specified.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world