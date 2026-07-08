Licences Of 63 E-Bus Drivers In Guwahati Cancelled After Multiple Accidents

The Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has cancelled the driving licences of 63 green bus drivers for repeated traffic violations as authorities stepped up action following a string of accidents involving the city bus service.

The administration has also imposed stricter operating rules for green buses across Guwahati. Under the new directions, all green buses must remain in the left lane while on the road. Any bus found violating traffic rules will be taken off the road for seven days as a penalty.

The move comes days after a fatal accident in the Fancy Bazar, where a scooter rider was injured after a green bus allegedly entered the wrong lane and collided with his vehicle. Several other complaints involving rash driving and traffic violations by green buses have also been reported in recent months.

The Assam government had earlier introduced 371 eco-friendly public transport buses in Guwahati, including 271 electric buses and 100 CNG buses, to promote cleaner and more sustainable urban transport. However, the recent accidents have raised serious questions about road safety and the enforcement of traffic discipline among bus drivers.

Officials said the latest action is aimed at improving passenger safety, ensuring stricter compliance with traffic regulations and restoring public confidence in the city's public transport system. Authorities have indicated that enforcement will continue, and more action will be taken against drivers and buses found violating traffic rules.