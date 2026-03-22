Bengaluru Scooter-Car Collision: Driver's Composed Reaction After Accident Wins Hearts Online

A video from Bengaluru showing a road accident has gone viral on social media, but not because of the crash itself. The clip has drawn attention due to the calm and empathetic reaction of a car owner after a scooter rider collided with his vehicle. This video, shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X, shows a scooter rider riding on the sidewalk and subsequently colliding with a car. However, instead of getting angry, the car owner steps in and helps him.

Many people praised this response as unique and commendable. They said that such calmness is rare on crowded city streets, where people often get angry over even small things.

The social media account detailed the incident, highlighting the rider's mistake as well as the driver's behaviour. It stated that the rider was riding on the sidewalk and collided with the car, yet the car owner remained completely calm, which reflects his temperament.

It further explained that people typically lose their patience in such situations, but this driver handled the situation with understanding and restraint. Despite the two-wheeler rider's clear fault, the car owner neither got angry nor showed aggression, but remained calm and assisted him.

Watch Video Here:

One Man's Patience vs Another's Recklessness: A Tale From Bengaluru Roads



Driving on the footpath and colliding with a car, yet the car owner remains completely calm this says a lot about character. While many people would immediately lose their temper in such a situation, this… pic.twitter.com/vh8eFzdyA4 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) March 21, 2026

The caption described this behaviour as an example of self-control and sensitivity, which are the hallmarks of a responsible person.

It also stated that the rider's behaviour was concerning. The post also stated that trends such as disregard for traffic rules and impatience are rapidly increasing on Bengaluru's roads.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the car driver for his calm behaviour. One user commented, "Perfect example of how two mindsets can create two totally different outcomes on our roads."

Another user noted, "Exact same thing happened with me some years ago."

"Patience like the car owner showed is rare, but it's exactly what we need more of," added a third user.