Have Pending Delhi Traffic Challan? Get It Cleared At Lok Adalat This Sunday

You have a chance to waive off or reduce your challan at Lok Adalat. (File)

Delhi Traffic Police is organising a National Lok Adalat this Sunday (October 8) to resolve cases of traffic rule violations. This includes challans for breaking traffic rules while driving in Delhi. Both commercial and private vehicle violations will be included in the settlement process.

If you have any pending challan, this presents an opportunity to appear before the magistrate during the National Lok Adalat this Sunday, where you may have the chance to waive off or reduce your challan.

Delhi will host the Lok Adalats in multiple court complexes like Dwarka, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Rouse Avenue, Saket, and Tis Hazari from 10 am to 4 pm. These Adalats will feature 170 benches, each dedicated to settling up to 1,000 challan cases. In total, a massive 1.7 lakh challan cases will be resolved that day.

However, only challan cases pending until June 30, 2023, will be addressed during this Lok Adalat.

The announcement was made by the traffic police department on X (formerly Twitter).

If you have a pending challan, you can download the notice slip from the Delhi Traff ic Police website.

The provided link will be activated on October 4 at 10 am. The link will stay active only until the predetermined number of challans (1,000 per bench) has been downloaded. If you intend to access and download your notice slip for challan settlement, make sure to visit the link promptly and secure your copy before the allocation limit is reached.

It is mandatory to print out the slip for challan settlement. Please be advised that printing facilities will not be available at the court premises, so ensure you have a printed copy of your notice slip for the process.