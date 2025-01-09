Netizens Vow To Quit IT Jobs If Vietnam-Style Traffic Rules Come To India

Vietnam has implemented a special incentive to reduce traffic violations on its infamously chaotic roads. After the government announced tighter traffic laws last week, citizens can now earn up to $200 (about Rs 17,000) by reporting drivers who violate the traffic rules. This program is a component of the Southeast Asian country's larger endeavours to enhance public safety and enforce traffic discipline.

Since the beginning of the year, authorities have dramatically upped the fines to an almost unaffordable level for the average driver for traffic violations, including running a red light and using a mobile phone. Under the new rules, anyone who reports a verified traffic offence in Vietnam, a one-party Communist state, can now bag up to 10 percent of fines levied, up to a ceiling of five million dong. The identities of informants will be kept confidential "to ensure their privacy," the law said.

In a country where the average monthly income is around 8 million dong (Rs 27,000), running a red light with a motorbike now costs more than six million dong (Rs 20,000), six times the previous figure. If a car driver does the same, it will set them back close to 20 million dong (Rs 70,000), up from six million dong. Fines have also doubled for using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's newly introduced "snitch" law has stirred significant discussion, but its ripple effects have created an even bigger buzz over 5,000 kilometres away in India. Many internet users, including prominent economist and NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani, have advocated for implementing similar traffic violation rules in India to address the country's road safety challenges.

We should definitely introduce this for major traffic offenses like going the wrong way on a divided highway/street, and jumping red lights https://t.co/tTkpwoIXck — Dr Arvind Virmani (Phd) (@dravirmani) January 5, 2025

The idea of Vietnam's new traffic rules has also sparked lighthearted commentary, with netizens imagining the earning potential if such a system were introduced in other countries.

Vietnam has introduced a system where you can earn a 10% reward for reporting traffic violations. If the person you report gets fined, you get a cut of the fine.



Every single person in India will be a millionaire if this were to be implemented here!#Vietnam #Traffic… pic.twitter.com/NeaimYKIK4 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 7, 2025

🚨 Vietnam just implemented snitch to earn for traffic violations. If you report someone for breaking traffic laws, you can earn a 10% bounty if they get fined.



We can earn more than an average IT professional if this gets implemented in India 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bkTm5BOctD — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) January 7, 2025

While there are no indications that such a law will be implemented in India, it has ignited discussions on a longstanding issue that has troubled the Indian public: traffic violations and road safety.

This development has not only highlighted the chaotic state of traffic in both nations but also shed light on potential solutions to address reckless driving and poor enforcement of road rules.