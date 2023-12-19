Bengaluru Man With 255 Traffic Violations Fined Rs 1.34 Lakh: Report

Elumalai paid Rs 10,000 as spot fine and settled 20 cases.

A man in Bengaluru was served a notice by the traffic police to clear dues worth Rs 1.34 lakh generated by his 255 traffic violations. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the man named Elumalai had accumulated the violations over a period of two years. His details came up when the Traffic management Centre (TMC) was looking for vehicles with high number of traffic violations. The information was sent to police stations across the city. The traffic police personnel were asked to track down such vehicles and recover fines.

The police then started their investigation and found that a scooter registered in the name of Elumalai, a daily wager, had 255 traffic violations.

He was called to the police station and told about it. Elumalai told the police personnel that he was unaware of the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) cameras installed across the city.

According to the outlet, Elumalai and his son were seen riding the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet on several occasions.

Elumalai told the police that he had bought the scooter for his son who works as a courier delivery agent, and added that he rarely uses the two-wheeler, as per Times of India.

The police said with ITMS, they regularly collect data about vehicles with 50 or more traffic violations.

The Deccan Herald report said that Elumalai paid Rs 10,000 as spot fine and settled 20 cases. The police impounded his Suzuki Access scooter, the outlet further said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Traffic Police started a unique drive this week under which it will directly notify about a person's traffic violation to his/her company. According to traffic police, with this initiative, they want to raise awareness about road safety and traffic rules.

As of now, the drive is limited to the east division of traffic police, but if there is a significant reduction in violations along the route, then it would also be extended to other major parts of Bengaluru, news agency PTI quoted the Bengaluru traffic police as saying.