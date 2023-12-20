Drones Help Gurugram Traffic Police Enforce Fines Of Rs 75 Lakh This Month

In a groundbreaking move to curb rash driving and enhance road safety, Gurugram Police have deployed drones equipped with state-of-the-art optical cameras on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The drones actively monitor the stretch to identify and fine violators.

The auto-drones, fitted with specialised optical cameras, can capture crystal-clear images of vehicles up to 2 kilometers away. This cutting-edge technology enables the drones not only to identify but also to zoom in on license plate numbers with remarkable precision.

The drone informs the cops deployed at the end of the road if a rule has been flouted, after which the vehicle is stopped and fined. Even if they are unable to stop the vehicle, the fine is issued based on the license plate captured by the drone.

The drones were brought into active service on December 1, and have since then instrumented 8,377 fines amounting to a total of Rs 74,92,900. Among the vehicles fined are 7,060 trucks, 675 passenger buses, and 239 buses affiliated with educational institutions.

These drones can operate and navigate autonomously based on pre-set timings and locations. Flying effortlessly above the traffic, they ensure a comprehensive surveillance network to monitor and enforce traffic rules effectively.

The initiative comes as a response to the rising number of road accidents. According to traffic police data, 402 people have been killed in road accidents this year. Another 800 people sustained injuries in the 945 accidents that were recorded in Gurugram between January 1 and December 19, officials said.