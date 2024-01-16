Auto Rickshaw Spotted On Mumbai's Atal Setu Violating Traffic Restrictions, Internet Reacts

The entry of tractors, three-wheelers, tempo and motorcycles is prohibited on Atal Setu.

Adding a 21.8-km feather to the country's infrastructure cap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Raigad district on Friday. However, just hours after the bridge was thrown open to the public on Saturday, many people were seen flouting rules and regulations. Amid this, an auto rickshaw was seen violating the traffic restrictions imposed by the Mumbai Traffic Police on the Atal Setu.

A picture of the same was posted on X by user Saravanan Radhakrishnan on Monday. Several people wondered how the three-wheeler got there and tagged the Mumbai Police to take action against the driver.

"How did it make it till here? There is a toll booth on Chirle and Ulwe side and for the Mumbai side, it starts in SoBo where Autos are just not allowed any way," said a user.

"Atleast it didn't halt for the Photo OP," commented a person.

A third added, "Auto Setu"

"Technically, he has already warned by writing at the back of the rick, 'FIR Milenge'," said another user.

"@MTPHereToHelp @Navimumpolice please raise chalan on this auto driver who ride on Atal Setu," remarked a user.

It is to be noted, Mumbai Traffic Police had informed about the restrictions on the entry of tractors, three-wheelers, tempo, motorcycles etc. "Entry of the following vehicles: Motor Cycle, Moped, 3 Wheeler Tempo, Auto Rickshaw, Tractor, Tractor With unladen trolley, Animal Drawn Vehicles & Slow Moving Vehicle will not be allowed on MTHL," they wrote on X on January 11.

Entry of the following vehicles: Motor Cycle, Moped, 3 Wheeler Tempo, Auto Rickshaw, Tractor, Tractor With unladen trolley, Animal Drawn Vehicles & Slow Moving Vehicle will not be allowed on MTHL.#MumbaiTransHarbourLink#MTHL#AtalSetu#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/GZ0YKU3o9e — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 11, 2024

Recently, photos and videos also surfaced on social media showing people littering and climbing the railing to take selfies, in a complete disregard of rules, making the Atal Setu a "picnic spot". One video also showed a couple crossing the bridge ladder to alight on a viewing platform. Reacting to the posts, Mumbai Police issued a warning on social media, threatening to take strict action on stopping vehicles on Atal Setu. ''We agree that Atal Setu is definitely 'worth a watch' but it's also illegal to stop on it & click photos. You will face an FIR if you stop on MTHL."

Notably, the trans harbour link is India's longest sea bridge and will reduce the time taken for the journey between the two points from the current hour and a half to around 20 minutes. Constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has six lanes, and 16.5 km of the bridge's length is over the sea.