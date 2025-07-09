Advertisement
"Will Be Home For Dinner": Mumbai Doctor Calls Mom, Then Jumps Off Bridge

Dr Omkar Kavitke works with JJ Hospital. On July 7, he left the hospital in his car. He called his mother and told her that he was on his way home and would have dinner.

Read Time: 2 mins
"Will Be Home For Dinner": Mumbai Doctor Calls Mom, Then Jumps Off Bridge
Dr Omkar Kavitke's car and phone were found on the Atal Setu
  • Dr Omkar Kavitke, 32, left JJ Hospital and called his mother he would come home for dinner
  • He parked his car on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and jumped off around 9.43 pm on July 7
  • Police found Dr Kavitke's vacant car and iPhone on the bridge and confirmed ownership
Mumbai:

A 32-year-old doctor left the hospital, called his mother and told her he would be home for dinner, then parked his car on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and jumped off. Nearly two days on, the police and Coast Guard teams are searching for him, but without any success so far.

Dr Omkar Kavitke works with JJ Hospital. On July 7, he left the hospital in his car. He called his mother and told her that he was on his way home and would have dinner. However, around 9.43 pm, the police control room received information that a man had jumped off the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which links Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and is popularly called Atal Setu.

When a police team reached the spot, they found a vacant car and an iPhone. They used the car number and details on the phone to confirm that they belong to Dr Kavitke.

Since then, the police and the Coast Guard have been looking for the doctor, but without success. Police have also appealed to the public to share any information they have about the matter.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

